Odisha government announces graded unlocking, night curfew to continue for one more month

To ensure strict social distancing and isolation to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Odisha government on July 31 announced a graded unlocking throughout the State from 6 a.m. on August 1 to 6 a.m. on September 1 with further relaxations in restrictions.

The government announced that night curfew will remain operational across the State from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day during the one-month period. The weekend shutdown shall remain in force in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. All shops and malls will remain open across the State from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day and on weekdays in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. All religious, political and cultural gatherings as well as exhibitions, trade fairs and melas will remain prohibited.

Beaches and parks will remain open and wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory. Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls, restaurants, bars and dhabas will remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. However, in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri adults will be required to produce a final vaccination certificate for entry into these facilities.

Government buses on inter-State and intra-State routes will continue to run with seating capacity only. The same will apply for two-wheelers, four wheelers, autorickshaws and all types of taxis.

The Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri, and the Lingaraj Temple Administration, Bhubaneswar, may decide on opening the temples under their management for public darshan in compliance with the COVID protocol and appropriate restrictions. No prasad/bhoga shall be offered by the devotees.

Also, jatra, opera and open-air theatres will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and observation of the rest of the safety protocol. Museums, tourist places, zoos, indoor amusement centres, entertainment parks, archaeological monuments, and government and private swimming pools will remain open observing protocol.