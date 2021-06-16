Odisha government announces a partial relaxation of lockdown restrictions from June 17 to July 1

The Odisha government on June 16 partially relaxed COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the entire State from 5 a.m. on June 17 until 5 a.m. on July 1. The lockdown was enforced on May 5 after the second wave of the pandemic hit the State.

The complete shutdown on weekends—from 6 p.m. on Fridays until 5 a.m. on Mondays—will remain in force in all the 30 districts of the State until July 1.

According to the government order, shops selling essential goods will remain open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays in 17 districts in the State’s southern and western regions, where the test positivity rate was 5 per cent or less. Street vendors selling take-away packets will be allowed in these districts from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 17 districts are Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Subarnapur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada.

In the remaining 13 districts, where test positivity rate was high, people can buy essential goods on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. These districts are Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

The government said that the lockdown was primarily aimed at restricting movement of people and not the movement of goods. Hence, goods carriers will not be affected by the lockdown, it said.

Keeping in view the livelihood of milk farmers, the government announced that all sweet shops will remain open in all the districts in the window period allowed for each district. Garages, vehicle and bicycle repair shops will also be allowed to operate during the window period.

While railway stations, airports and sea ports will operate as per the Centre’s guidelines, plying of buses for public transport, taxis, auto rickshaws and cycle rickshaws will remain prohibited until July 1, the government order said.

All restrictions regarding marriages, cremations, meetings, social gatherings, opening of temples will continue as before. While people will be allowed to walk and jog in the morning, parks and gyms will remain closed.

The district administration, police and municipal authorities have to ensure strict compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour and regulate crowd in all busy market places. Necessary action should be taken to prevent misinformation and panic in the community, the order said.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,535 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on June 15, with the highest number of cases reported from Khordha district (533).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State increased to 8,63,061, of which 8,11,780 had recovered. There were 47,796 active cases.

The death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 3,432, with 44 persons succumbing to the disease on June 15.