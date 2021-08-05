Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik says war against COVID-19 not over, seeks people’s cooperation during the third wave

Observing that the war against COVID-19 was not over yet, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the people to cooperate with the administration in keeping the State safe. In a video message, Patnaik said that scientists and experts have warned of a third wave and, in such a situation, any lapse in the observance of COVID-19 protocols could be serious.

Pointing out that overcrowding was being noticed at many marketplaces following gradual unlocking and lifting of lockdown restrictions, Patnaik said this was very dangerous. He said the government was keeping a close watch of the situation and it would be forced to declare complete lockdown if it felt that the people were not following COVID-19 rules properly.

Observing that the State government had started graded unlocking keeping in view both the lives and livelihoods of the people, Patnaik said the war was not over yet as COVID-19 cases were on the rise in other States. He said the coronavirus was still around and urged everyone to wear masks and maintain physical distance. “Only then can we reduce the intensity of the third wave,” he said.

Pointing out that COVID-19 did not spare people of any age group in the second wave, Patnaik said that even if one was vaccinated there was a risk of getting infected or infecting others. He said Odisha was not as badly hit during the second wave as many other States. “Odisha is in a good position today because of the hard work of our doctors and health workers who are working day and night to protect us. So we have to be respectful of their sacrifices and behave responsibly. The decision is now in your hands,” said Patnaik, adding that only responsible behaviour can prevent the third wave.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases on August 4, with Khordha district reporting the highest number of cases with 413.. There were 12,242 active cases in the State and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began increased to 6,168.