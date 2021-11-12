NIA files charge-sheet against seven members of the banned CPI (Maoist) in the Dummugudem conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge-sheet on November 12 against seven members of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) in the Dummugudem conspiracy case.

Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, a wanted fugitve, has been named in the chargesheet. A commander of 1st Battalion, People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of the CPI (Maoist), Hidma was allegedly the mastermind of the Tarrem Naxalite attack along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh last April in which 22 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives and 31 sustained serious injuries.

The NIA’s charge-sheet names four arrested and three absconding accused persons. They are Muthu Nagaraju, Kommarajula Kanukaiah, both 31, Sura Saraiah, Madvi Hidma, Koyyada Sambaiah, Madakam Kosi and Vallepu Swamy. All the charge-sheeted persons in the case, barring Hidma, are from Telangana.

During a police raid, a cache of explosive materials used in bomb-making, including 500 kilograms of booster, 400 gelatin sticks, 400 Electric detonators, 5,500 non-electric detonators, 5,490 metres safety fuse and other materials and machinery were seized from the possession of two of the charge-sheeted persons, Muthu Nagaraju and Kommarajula Kanukaiah. The NIA has alleged that the duo, along with other over the ground workers (OGWs) of the CPI (Maoists), were transporting the explosives in Forest Department vehicles to Hidma and other Maoists in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border region. The NIA alleged that the explosives and the other material for bomb-making were bought by the accused persons and OGWs from different licensed companies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh using fraudulent methods.

A statement from the NIA said: “Investigation have also revealed that the OGWs during the month of February 2021 procured explosive materials and transported the same through vehicles disguised as Forest Department and delivered the same to Hidma and other Maoists at the Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders area.”

According to the NIA, several underground members of the CPI (Maoist) “were involved in procuring huge quantities of explosives, steel pipes, steel billas and iron plates, a lathe machine and other logistic items multiple times through Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of CPI Maoist for preparing IEDs, bombs, land mines, and other indigenous weapons”. The procurement was allegedly financed by Hidma and his cadres, who routinely provided huge amounts of money to the OGWs to enable them to fraudulently procure bomb-making materials.