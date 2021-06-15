National Award-winning Kannada actor ‘Sanchari’ Vijay passes away

“Sanchari” Vijay (38), the National Award-winning Kannada actor, was declared “brain dead” on June 14 after the two-wheeler he was riding crashed into an electric pole on the night of June 12. He was being treated at the Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru for the past two days and while his heart rate and blood pressure were stable, he showed signs of brain failure. Under the circumstances, his family members have decided to donate his organs after it became clear that he had suffered “irreversible brain damage”.

Vijay, who is originally from the village of Panchanahalli in Kadur taluk of Chikkamaggaluru district, entered the Kannada film industry through the world of theatre, making his debut with Rangappa Hogbitna in 2011. His association with the Sanchari theatre group led to his name being permanently prefixed with “Sanchari”. Even though he worked in the industry for only 10 years, he won critical acclaim for the diversity of the roles he played.

He made a name for himself as he essayed complex and character-driven roles. He won the National Award for Best Actor in 2014 for his powerful role as a transgender shunned by family and society in the film Naanu Avanalla…Avalu. Harivu, a film in which he essayed the role of the main protagonist, was declared as the Best Feature Film in Kannada at the 62nd National Film Awards. He played the leading role in Nathicharami, which was declared the Best Feature Film in Kannada at the 66th National Film Awards.

Vijay has acted in more than 20 films and was recognised for his roles in several other popular Kannada films such as Oggarane, Krishna Tulasi, Killing Veerappan, Allama and Act 1978. A few of his films such as Taledanda, Atakkuntu Lekakkilla and Meloba Mayavi are in the post-production stage.