More National Conference leaders may defect to the BJP or its allies in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Assembly election

Even as the National Conference struggles to come to terms with the defection of Devender Singh Rana, its heavyweight leader from Jammu, to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the situation may get worse for the party with more defections being spoken about. Informed sources, speaking to this reporter, said several A-lister leaders of the party were in regular contact with emissaries of the BJP and may be considering leaving the N.C. These include Salman Sagar, Hilal Lone, Ruhullah Mehdi, Altaf Kaloo, Ishfaq Jabbar, Farooq Shah, Syed Tauqeer and Shabir Kullay.

This, the sources said, was part of the BJP’s strategy to weaken the N.C. ahead of the Assembly election by splintering its top ranks and facilitating the rebels’ entry into either Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference or the Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari. Both P.C. and Apni Party are perceived as vehicles of the BJP in the Kashmir Valley.

The overwhelming sense among political observers in Srinagar is that the BJP’s game plan is to engineer as many defections as possible: In Jammu, it is looking to consolidate itself at the expense of the N.C. and the Congress, whereas in Kashmir it wants the P.C. and the Apni Party to grow so that they are able to get enough seats from the Valley to help the BJP get to the magic number of 46 in the 90-member Assembly. The P.C. and the Apni Party, though, deny any covert arrangement with the BJP.

The BJP is allegedly offering potential defectors plum portfolios in the Lt. Governor’s administration, while some others have had agencies knocking at their door over “shady business enterprises” they apparently had links with while in power. The potential N.C. candidates from Pahalgam, Kokernag, Ganderbal and Shangas were allegedly warned that if they did not break away from the N.C. their constituencies would be declared ST-reserved. If that happens, it will be a blatant subversion of the work of the Delimitation Commission.

Ishfaq Jabbar resigned from key party portfolios on November 4 and is likely to join the People’s Conference soon. Likewise, Altaf Kaloo and Farooq Shah may be joining Sajad Lone’s party. When this reporter contacted the two leaders, Farooq Shah, a former bureaucrat, said “no comments”, while Altaf Kaloo declined comment citing a medical urgency. Altaf Kaloo is a potential N.C. candidate from Pahalgam, but his hobnobbing with the BJP is known to the party. In a recent internal meeting of the N.C., he is said to have gone to great lengths to dispel such a notion.

Ruhullah Mehdi, who is now entertaining BJP emissaries, had been the most vocal about the BJP and had on a number of occasions in 2020 articulated his disagreement with the N.C.’s ‘acquiescence’ to New Delhi. This reporter has learnt that a BJP leader from Kishtwar met the firebrand Shia leader twice in the past few weeks. While the specifics of the meeting are not known, a leader of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) who was aware of the development, said that New Delhi had always attempted to steer Shia votes in Kashmir and that the meeting could have more to do with that rather than getting Mehdi to defect. Mehdi did not respond to calls made to him or texts sent to him on WhatsApp by this reporter.

Shabir Kullay, when contacted, admitted that he had been approached by certain quarters but added that he had rebuffed them. Salman Sagar categorically denied any parleys with the BJP. “This is absolutely baseless,” he said when asked for his comment. However, his colleagues in the party believe that he is under pressure to quit. According to a source, when the entire lot of politicians was detained at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019, Salman Sagar was among the three detainees whom the BJP’s Ravinder Raina met. Hilal Lone, who is also under duress to defect to the P.C., is believed to have investments, like Sagar, in land/enterprises.

When Frontline approached the People’s Conference for a comment, Adnan Ashraf Mir, spokesperson of the party, denied any connection with the BJP and ascribed such a perception to the National Conference’s well-oiled PR machinery. He said: “The problem with the N.C. is that they can’t fight on a level playing field. They are used to rigging. They want to work in a set-up where everyone from the block level officer to the station house officer to the Superintendent of police are of their choice, influencing elections in their favour. Now, all of a sudden, they are faced with the prospect of fighting the election on a neutral turf, so they want to start a discourse to discredit us.”