Militants shoot dead three civilians in Kashmir Valley

In a tragic turn of events, militants shot dead three civilians in the Kashmir Valley in back-to-back incidents on October 5. In what could be a targeted killing, one of the slain men was a non-local and another a well-known Hindu pharmacist.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate, was shot at his pharmacy near Iqbal Park in Srinagar while Virender Paswan, a hawker, was killed in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar. Paswan hailed from Bhagalpur, Bihar. The third civilian, Muhammad Shafi Lone, was killed at Shahgund, Bandipora. He was the president of the local taxi stand there.

According to the police, 68-year-old Bindroo was shot dead at point-blank range when he was dispensing medicines. He was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed on way.

Kashmir Zone Police posted this tweet on the evening of October 5: “Terrorists fired upon Owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off & search to nab the terrorists is going on (sic).”

The incident created panic in the neighbourhood and the streets remained deserted. A major search operation was underway in the area when this report was filed.

There was a similarity in the modus operandi of the crimes. According to the police, Shafi Lone was also fired at point-blank range.

In October 2019, weeks after Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was abrogated, non-locals were targeted by terrorists, with the killing of five migrant workers in Kulgam dominating headlines. Similar targeting of non-locals and people with mainstream political affiliation have continued on and off ever since.

Farooq Abdullah. President, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), condemned Tuesday’s dastardly attacks. He said: “The targeted attacks that took place within a few hours have devoured three precious lives. No sympathies can assuage the families who have lost their loved ones and no one could even remotely empathise with the calamity that has befallen the victim’s families. I pray for strength to them at this difficult time. I share in their grief and sorrow.” he said.