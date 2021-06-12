Militant attack in Sopore town in North Kashmir claims four lives

At least two security personnel and two civilians were killed today in the latest militant attack in Kashmir, which took place in Sopore town in Baramulla district in North Kashmir.

This comes at a time when there is a heightened apprehension in Kashmir about yet another political overhaul of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with rumours of Jammu being carved out as a separate State.

Early reports say that at least three others were injured in the attack including a policeman. Officials told mediapersons that the militants opened fire at a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police near Main Chowk Sopore at around 12 p.m. Security personnel have cordoned off the area of attack and necessary security measures are in progress.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where a policeman was taken to the Indian Army’s 92 Base Hospital, according to a report published in PTI.

Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has condemned the attack. “Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased”, Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Sajad Lone, leader, People’s Conference, condemned the attack, asking the “gunmen” to think whose side they were on since the dead were Kashmiris. Putting the number of deceased as five, he tweeted: “Five succumb in Sopore attack. 3 civilians and 2 police men. Mr gunmen— Approximately—5 Kashmiri funerals. 5 widows. 10 grieving old parents. A dozen or more orphans. All Kashmiris. So mr gunmen. Really want to know. Whose bloody side r u on.”