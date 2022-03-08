Microsoft to set up data centre region in Hyderabad with investment of Rs.15,000 crore over 15 years

Hyderabad, the Telangana capital, will be home to Microsoft’s latest data centre region in India. It will be the American multinational technology firm’s fourth data centre region in India, in addition to the ones already in existence at Pune, Mumbai and Chennai. The data centre region will “offer the entire Microsoft portfolio across the cloud, data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), productivity tools, and customer relationship management (CRM) with advanced data security, for enterprises, start-ups, developers, education, and government institutions”. It will also be fully in consonance with Microsoft’s commitment to help “customers thrive in a cloud and AI-enabled digital economy”, with the data centre region becoming part of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure.

Announcing this on March 7, K.T. Rama Rao, Information Technology and Industries Minister, said Microsoft will be investing Rs.15,000 crore over the next 15 years towards the establishment of this data centre region in Hyderabad. Rama Rao termed the investment the second largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the IT sector in Telangana after that of Amazon Web Services.

Rama Rao added that Microsoft’s move will indirectly support the growth of local businesses by enabling them to innovate with Microsoft Cloud services, help in job creation across IT operations, facilities management, data and network security, network engineering and much more.

The Minister made the announcement in the presence of Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar; Principal Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Jayesh Ranjan; Microsoft executive vice-president Jean-Phillippe Courtois; and Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari.

Stated the Minister: “In furtherance of Microsoft’s long and mutually beneficial relationship with Telangana, and with our commitment to establish the State as a hub for data centres, they have approached the State government for establishing the Data Centre Region in Hyderabad.”

Rama Rao reiterated that Microsoft was already partnering closely with the government of Telangana to accelerate the adoption of cloud, AI, IoT and cybersecurity solutions for governance. The Minister also encouraged Microsoft to further this collaboration with the State government by getting itself involved in the implementation of the State’s ambitious ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ (a programme aimed at the all round development and creation of effective basic infrastructure in schools across the State), and in the government’s project to create a ‘State’s digital health profile’.

Incidentally Hyderabad is already home to Microsoft’s largest investment in India, its ‘India Development Centre’ at Gachibowli established in 2018 and employing the highest number of employees after its headquarters in Redmond, U.S. The number of employees at Microsoft’s three campuses in Hyderabad has gone up from 3,000 in 2014 to nearly 9,000.

Telangana has according to the Software Technology Park of India,emerged as a ‘challenger’ in the Indian IT sector for its software exports registering an increase by seven per cent year-over-year to reach Rs.5 trillion ($67.4 billion) in the financial year (FY) ending March 2021, up from Rs 4.66 trillion ($62.82 billion) in FY20. Telangana also achieved a growth of 12.98 per cent in IT/ITeS exports during the same period.

The State “posted a record Rs.1.45 trillion ($~19.45 billion) software exports in 2020-21 as opposed to the Rs.1.28 trillion during the previous year”.