McDonald's Japan cuts fries servings due to potato scarcity

McDonald's Japan will only serve small-sized fries for a week starting on December 24, as a result of delays in potato shipments from Canada. "Due to flooding near the Port of Vancouver and the global supply chain crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there are delays in the supply of potatoes," the company announced on December 21. Potatoes used to make french fries are usually imported from North America, McDonald's Japan said.

Medium and large sized fries will not be available in McDonald's restaurants across Japan from December 24-30 as a result. Customers switching the size of their fries from medium to small in set value meals will receive a discount of 50 yen. Hash browns, also made out of potatoes, will continue to be served as usual, said McDonald's in the statement. The restriction will be placed during the holiday season, and the busy year-end period when schools, colleges and offices are closed.

tg/msh (AFP, Reuters)