Marlin kills fisherman off Visakhapatnam coast

In what could be the first incident of its kind of Indian coastal waters, a fisherman was impaled by a huge black marlin fish while he was fishing in the Bay of Bengal, off Andhra Pradeh’s Visakhapatnam coast. According to the police, the tragic incident occured when the fisherman was attacked by the giant marlin, which is one of the most aggressive fishes known and has a spear-like snout. The black marlin is known locally as “Kommu Konam”.

The 40-year-old Molli Joganna, a fisherman from the hamlet of Muthyalamma Palem Panchayat in Visakhapatnam’s Parwada mandal, had ventured into the deep sea for fishing on the evening of February 1 along with four others from the same hamlet and had continued netting fish until the next morning. At around 7 in the morning, they realised that they had caught something really big. With the weight of the fish preventing the fishermen from hauling the net into their boat, Joganna is alleged to have ventured into the waters to check.

The marlin, which weighed around 70 kilograms, is said to have escaped from the net and pierced Joganna’s stomach with its sharp snout. Rescue efforts by the other fishermen failed and they brought Joganna’s body ashore.

According to P. Eswara Rao, Parawada Circle Inspector of Police, the fisherman’s body was shifted to the Anakapalli NTR Government Hospital for an autopsy. Eswara Rao told Frontline that the case has been referred to the Coastal Security Police (marine police). He confessed that though there have been incidents of fishermen being attacked by giant fish, this was the first time that a fisherman had lost his life in an attack.

Marlin, which belongs to Istiophoridae family, are said to be aggressive and fast swimmers and are usually seen only in the deep sea, but venture closer to the Visakhapatnam coast during the winter months, between November and February due to shifts in wind patterns.

In February 2021, a giant marlin weighing 78 kg which was caught in the seaweed along the Visakhpatnam coast was sold at a non-fish mart at Manikonda in Hyderabad for Rs.40,000.