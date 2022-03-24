Mamata Banerjee visits families of those killed in Rampurhat violence and promises exemplary punishment for those responsible

Three days after the violence in Rampurhat in which six women and two children were burnt alive, Mamata Banerjee visited the homes of the victims' families in Bogtui village and assured the residents of exemplary punishment for those responsible for the massacre. "The punishment should be exemplary so that no one will dare commit such a crime again," said Mamata. She also ordered the police to start recovering illegal firearms and weapons across the State. On March 21, eight residents of Bogtui village, all women and children, were burnt to death following the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a Trinamool gram panchayat leader.

After inspecting the burned down houses and talking to the bereaved members of the families, Mamata said, "This is such a painful and shocking incident that when I heard it I immediately sent Bobby (Minister and Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim) here. I never thought that such a heinous crime could be committed. There is a war raging across the world and here there is a fire burning because of a few people.... After Bhadu was killed, 10 houses were set on fire and eight people lost their lives.... I condemn both the murder and the act of burning people to death." The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs.5 lakh per affected family and R.2 lakh to each family for reconstructing their houses which were burned down. She also promised jobs to a member of each affected family.

Chief Minister orders arrest of Trinamool block president

Mamata also ordered the arrest of the Trinamool Block president Anarul Hossein for not responding to the plea of the villagers to send the police for their protection on the night of March 21. "Anarul must be arrested. When the public wanted him to call the police he did not. All this could have been avoided if the police had picketed the place in time," said Mamata. She also came down heavily on the local police, particularly the SDPO (sub-divisional police officer) and the IC (inspector in charge). "They saw that a murder has taken place and they could have taken necessary precautions, but they did not. If they had done their job properly, then this would not have happened. Those who did not carry out their responsibilities, I want them to be punished. The case must be created in such a manner that there is no scope for relief," she said.

Anarul, however, had earlier denied any involvement in the matter. "I had gone to the hospital when I heard of the incident, and I appealed to the people to maintain peace. Those who had killed Bhadu Sheikh had also set fire to the houses, to tarnish the image of Trinamool and to malign me," said Anarul. Soon after the Chief Minister ordered the arrest of Anarul, the district police surrounded his palatial residence to apprehend him, but the local Trinamool leader could not be traced. His supporters, however, were already protesting outside his house against his imminent arrest. "We will block the roads if they try to arrest Anarul. He has been framed," they said.

Mamata, who on March 23 alleged that the entire violence in Rampurhat was a part of a "greater conspiracy to malign the State government and tarnish the image of Bengal," once again hinted at that possibility while speaking to the victims' families. "There is a very big conspiracy at work. Outsiders can come and attack again. The police must ensure the protection of the villagers here," she said. After the violence on March 21, Bogtui wore a deserted look as families had fled to other places.Mamata ordered the police to bring them back and provide them with the necessary protection. Initially a section of those who had fled refused to return to meet the Chief Minister. They told administrative representatives who had come to persuade them to return that they feared for their safety. Later they agreed to return to be present for the Chief Minister’s visit on the promise that they would be given protection and later be escorted back to Batashpur near Sainthia, where they had put up. After meeting Mamata they agreed to return to their own village.

Mamata also visited the Rampurhat hospital to check on the five persons who were admitted there with burns. Mamata announced a compensation of Rs.50,000 for those with relatively minor injuries and Rs.1 lakh for the woman who had suffered 60 per cent burns.

