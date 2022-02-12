Mamata Banerjee dissolves all national party posts and constitutes new working committee amid bickering and tension within the leadership of the Trinamool Congress

Amid bickering and tension within the leadership of the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee formed a new 20-member national working committee on February 12. In an emergency meeting called by her, all national posts of the party, including that of the national general secretary held by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, have been dissolved. Seven top party leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, attended the meeting.

“There is no other position except one position as of date, that is, the position of the chairperson, Mamata Banerjee. The office bearers will be declared by the chairperson,” Cabinet Minister Partha Chatterjee told mediapersons after the meeting while reading out the names of the members of the new working committee.

With reports and speculations rife of a growing rift between Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, the new working committee, which includes Abhishek Banerjee, consists of old-timers of the party who are known to be close to Mamata Banerjee. They include former State Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Anubrata Mandal, Subrata Bakshi, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Ashima Patra and others. Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha and former Congress leader Rajesh Tripathi, who recently joined the party, were also included in the list.

Tension within the Trinamool leadership has been brewing over the issue of implementing a policy of “one person, one post” in the party. While Abhishek Banerjee has been promoting the policy, Mamata Banerjee herself has of late turned against it. Matters came to a head on February 11, when leaders close to Abhishek Banerjee, and also some family members, including Abhishek’s cousin Akash Banerjee, openly endorsed the implementation of “one party, one post” on social media, much to the chagrin of a section of the leadership close to Mamata Banerjee. Firhad Hakim, senior Cabinet Minister and Mayor of Kolkata, had to go on record saying that Trinamool as a party did not endorse the “one person, one post” campaign. “The party does not endorse this campaign which is being run on social media to confuse people…. This [campaign] is not for the benefit of the party. There is also another resolution, that is the chairperson’s decision is the final,” Hakim said at a press conference on February 11.

After storming back to power in the 2021 Assembly election, Mamata Banerjee had elevated Abhishek Banerjee, who was until then a Lok Sabha MP and president of the party’s youth wing, to the position of the all-India general secretary of the party. Around that time, she herself had also endorsed the idea of “one person, one post”. However, subsequently it became clear during the nomination of candidates for the civic elections that she had abandoned that idea. “All decisions we have left to our chairperson [Mamata Banerjee]. Her decision is final. She will do whatever is necessary at a particular point of time to run the party, and if she wants to she can change that too,” Firhad Hakim had said at his press conference on February 11.