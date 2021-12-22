mach33.aero, an incubation platform to nurture start-ups in the aerospace engineering sector, launched in Bengaluru

In a novel initiative in the public-private partnership (PPP) sphere in India, mach33.aero, an incubation platform designed to promote innovations and entrepreneurship in aerospace and allied industries, was launched at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) campus in Bengaluru on December 22.

The mach33.aero accelerator platform will develop a support ecosystem for nurturing start-ups and promoting innovations in aerospace engineering with wide-ranging applications across aviation, defence, agriculture, space exploration and climate action technologies.

Its lab-to-market model will act as a catalyst to accelerate innovations and entrepreneurship while promoting start-ups and small and medium enterprises in sectors of national strategic importance. It will leverage innovations to build solutions for some of our toughest challenges with the help of advanced systems and frontier technologies in fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, nanotech, material science, advanced manufacturing and cryogenics.

mach33.aero is a joint venture between CSIR-NAL, Social Alpha (the venture development platform for science and technology start-ups supported by Tata Trusts) and the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), an enterprise under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Speaking at the launch, Ratan Tata, chairman, Tata Trusts, said: “I am pleased to note that CSIR-NAL and Social Alpha have joined hands to promote innovations in aerospace engineering. I hope a number of high impact and scalable solutions emerge from this initiative, creating a new wave of technology entrepreneurship in the country.”

Speaking to Frontline, Jitendra J. Jadhav, Director, NAL, explained that mach33.aero will “offer start-ups, strategic connections with government, academia and industry resources, and accelerate pathways for technology commercialisation and also encourage scientists and engineers to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities”.

He disclosed that the few start-ups in the aerospace sector have been strapped with very limited or no access to scientists and facilities. mach33.aero will address this lacuna by allowing start-ups “access to physical and virtual infrastructure, certification and testing facilities to carry out pilots for product deployment and validation.”