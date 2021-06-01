Lockdown extended in Telangana by ten more days

The Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao government in Telangana has decided to extend the State-wide lockdown, which expired on May 30, till June 10. The relaxation window, which was earlier from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m, has been increased by three hours; that is upto 1 p.m. People who go out for groceries and other work will be given an hour’s grace period to return home. The State Cabinet has decided to implement the lockdown strictly from 2 p.m. onwards every day.

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, who had been speaking strongly against imposing finally bit the bullet on May 11 and announced a ten-day lockdown beginning May 12. Later, he had extended it to May 30.

However, the Cabinet has decided that registration of land and properties under the Stamps and Registration Department, and vehicle registration under the Transport Department would be allowed on working days. The State government has given its approval for establishment of medical colleges and nursing institutions at Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mahbubabad and Kothagudem, as well as the construction of a super-specialty hospital on the jail premises in Warangal. The prisoners would be shifted to a bigger jail complex that the government is planning to build near Mamunur.