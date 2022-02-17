Legendary mid-fielder Surajit Sengupta passes away after a prolonged battle with COVID

Surajit Sengupta, legendary midfielder of the Indian football team and former captain of East Bengal, passed away on February 17 after a prolonged battle with COVID. He was 70. Hailed as one of the most skillful players of his generation, the running joke during his playing days was that when Surajit was in form, the rest of the team need not play.

Born on August 30, 1951 in Hooghly district, he began his football career with Khidirpore Club in Kolkata in 1970. It was not long before the bigger clubs spotted his extraordinary talent and play-making abilities and he joined Mohun Bagan in 1972. That same year he helped Mohun Bagan win the Rovers Cup (in 1972 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were joint winners). In the five years that Sengupta played for Mohun Bagan (1972-73, 1981-83), he scored 54 goals and helped the club win the Rovers Cup again in 1981, the Federation Cup (1981, 1982), the Sait Nagjee Trophy (1981), the Durand Cup (1982, joint winner with East Bengal), the Darjeeling Gold Cup (1982) and the Calcutta League (1983).

Impressive as that record was, his stint with East Bengal was even more successful. In the five years he spent with the club from 1974 to 1979, Sengupta scored 92 goals and helped the club win the Calcutta League (1974, 1975, 1977), the DCM trophy (1974), three consecutive IFA Shields (1974-76), Rovers Cup (1975), the Darjeeling Gold Cup (1976), the Federation Cup (1978, joint winner with Mohun Bagan), the Durand Cup (1978), and the Bordoloi Trophy (1978). Sengupta also captained the East Bengal side in 1978. In 2018, the club honoured him with the East Bengal Club Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 1980, Sengupta signed up with Mohammedan Sporting, and was a part of the team that won the Sikkim Gold Cup, the DCM Trophy, and the Rovers Cup (joint winners with East Bengal) that year. He was also a key member of the Bengal squad that had won the Santosh trophy for four consecutive years (1975-78) and had scored a total of 26 goals. Sengupta made his international debut for India in the 1974 Merdeka Club in Kuala Lumpur and went on to represent the country 14 more times.

Handsome, erudite and softspoken, football was not Sengupta’s only talent. He was an accomplished singer and a brilliant sports writer as well. In her condolence message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on social media: “Lost veteran star footballer Surajit Sengupta today. Heartthrob of football fans and an outstanding national sportsman as well as a perfect gentleman, he will ever be in our hearts.”

Praful Patel, president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), said in his condolence message: “It’s sad to hear that Surajit-da, one of the most skillful wingers in the history of Indian Football is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us, and never be forgotten. Indian Football has only got poorer.” Kushal Das, general secretary of AIFF, described Sengupta as an “extremely crafty winger—someone who has been the inspiration for so many generations.”

This was the second iconic figure that Indian football lost to COVID in less than four weeks. On January 22, Subhas Bhowmik passed away at the age of 71.