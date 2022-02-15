Legendary Bengali playback singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay passes away

Legendary singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, one of the last great artistes from the period known as the ‘golden age of Bengali playback singing’ (1950-1970), passed away on February 15 from a cardiac arrest. She was hospitalised in the last week of January for COVID-related complications. She was 90 and is survived by her daughter Soumi Sengupta. With an illustrious career spanning five decades, Mukherjee was one of the evergreen stars of Bengal, and her death marks the end of an era in Bengali popular music.

Though she began her career in Hindi films in 1948, it was in Bengali cinema where her legend blazed the brightest. Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s collaborations with Hemanta Kumar Mukherjee in playback singing for Bengali cinema in the 1950s and 1960s, was as iconic as the legendary screen pairing of Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen. Just as the Uttam-Suchitra pair dominated the silver screen, the Hemanta-Sandhya Mukhopadhyay’s partnership practically ruled the playback singing scene for more than a decade. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing her grief at Mukhopadhyay’s passing, said on social media, "Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora.'

Born on October 4, 1931, in Kolkata (then Calcutta), to Narendranath Mukherjee and Hemprova Devi, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay was the youngest of six children. Her father was a railway official. Though her name is practically synonymous with modern Bengali songs, Mukhopadhyay was trained in classical music from an early age. She was, in fact, one of the last students of the great Hindustani Classical vocalist Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. In the film industry she had collaborated with some of the most illustrious music directors of the time, including Rai Chand Boral, Robin Chatterjee, Sachin Dev Burman, Anil Biswas, Salil Chowdhury and Hemanta Mukherjee.

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay received numerous awards throughout her life, including the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer, two Bengali Film Journalists’ Association Awards (BFJA), and in 2011, the West Bengal government conferred upon her the Banga Bibhushan Award. In 2022 she was offered the Padma Shri, which she refused. She felt that to be offered a Padma Shri at her age was nothing short of an insult.