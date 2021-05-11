K.R. Gouri Amma, the only surviving member of Kerala’s first communist government, passes away

K.R. Gouri Amma, one of the early and prominent women leaders of the Left movement in India and the only surviving member of India’s first democratically elected communist government in Kerala that came to power in 1957, passed away on May 11 in Thiruvananthapuram.

She was admitted to a private hospital in the city on April 22 with “fever, breathing difficulty and urinary tract infection”. An early hospital medical bulletin said she was being treated for septicaemia (the clinical name for blood poisoning by bacteria) and that her condition remained critical “in view of severe infection and other comorbidities”.

Her condition stabilised for a while, but she remained in the critical care department in the ICU of the hospital. The end came at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. She was 102.

Gouri Amma had been unwell for a while and, in April, a few days before she was admitted to the hospital, she had moved from her home at Chathanad in Alappuzha to a relative’s place in Thiruvananthapuram.

She had stepped down from the post of general secretary of the Janathipatya Samrakshana Samiti (JSS), a party she had founded after her expulsion from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1994.

She was a member of the communist party-led Ministries in Kerala in 1957, 1967, 1980 and 1987 and later in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Ministries led by A.K. Antony and Oommen Chandy in 2001 and 2006. She held prominent portfolios in all the Ministries she served and had the distinction of being one of the longest serving MLAs in the Kerala Assembly. She was the youngest member of the first communist Ministry led by Namboodripad and as Revenue Minister piloted the Kerala Agrarian Relations Bill, a revolutionary piece of legislation which proved crucial to the transformation of agrarian relations in Kerala.

She was undoubtedly the most prominent woman in Kerala politics from the pre-Independence days who later earned a reputation as an able administrator and for her terse manners with people, especially government officials.

Gouri Amma was born on July 14, 1919 as the daughter of K.A. Raman and Parvathi Amma in a wealthy Ezhava backward caste family which owned vast tracts of land in and around Cherthala in Alappuzha district. She studied at the local government high school and later at the Maharaja’s College and St. Teresa’s College in Ernakulam. After she graduated in law from the Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram—the first woman from the Ezhava community to do so— she decided to join the Communist party in 1948 at the behest of her brother who was already a party member despite their father being a staunch Congress party supporter.

In the first universal suffrage elections held in erstwhile Travancore in 1948, Gouri Amma, then a student activist and a young woman of 28, was the communist party’s candidate in Cherthala, near her place of birth. Though like all other communist leaders she too lost the election, by then she had earned the wrath of the British and the Travancore governments and underwent imprisonment and police torture for “provocative speeches and engaging in mass agitations”.

But her steadfastness and commitment to the cause of the working class and the downtrodden, her role as a student activist in the Quit India movement and as an early woman leader urging the then princely state of Travancore to join the Indian Union led to her victory in the next elections to the Travancore-Cochin Legislative Assembly from the Aroor seat in 1952, near Cherthala. She was in prison throughout that election campaign. She won in the election held two years later too, in 1954.

Gouri Amma would win impressive victories in all the other Assembly elections that she contested, except those held in 1948, 1977 (the elections held soon after the Emergency) and, in later years, in 2006 and 2011 (when she contested as a candidate of the JSS, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF.

She was president of the Kerala Karshaka Sangham from 1960 to 1984 and the Kerala Mahila Sangham, the communist party’s women’s association, from 1967 to 1976. She was jailed on several occasions for her political activities.

By the late 1980s, Gouri Amma’s popularity and reputation as a fiery leader and a no-nonsense administrator was at its peak. In the election campaign held in 1987, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had projected her as the Chief Minister designate and she herself was apparently given such an impression by the party’s State leadership. But once the elections were over and the LDF emerged victorious, the CPI(M) chose E.K. Nayanar instead for a second term as Chief Minister.

Gouri Amma’s disillusionment could only be imagined and it soon turned into rebelliousness, initially within party forums and, later, in public. There were allegations made, especially by the CPI(M)’s opponents, that she had been side-lined because she belonged to a backward caste and was a woman. She herself said that she faced “extreme harassment within the party” at that time.

No doubt, her relationship with the party leadership became tense as she began to disobey party directives and seemed to confer frequently with the party’s opponents. Among them were the then ruling Congress(I) and its partner in the UDF, the Communist Marxist Party (CMP) led by M.V. Raghavan, another prominent former leader of the CPI(M) who had been expelled from the party earlier and who was then the Cooperation Minister in the UDF government.

In late 1993, the UDF government offered Gouri Amma the chairpersonship of an all-party committee, ostensibly for the development of Alappuzha district and Gouri Amma accepted the post. Her party colleagues, however, alleged that it was a plot to weaken the Alappuzha District Council, the fledgling local body dominated by the CPI(M) and led by another State committee member G. Sudhakaran. Gouri Amma ignored party directives to quit the all-party committee, which led first to her demotion to the party’s Alappuzha District Committee and, subsequently, when she refused to attend the meetings of the district committee, to her expulsion from the party itself on January 1, 1994.

In the same year, she founded the JSS with a largely Ezhava support base in and around Alappuzha district. The JSS soon became a partner in the UDF coalition and Gouri Amma, after over 45 years of being a dedicated communist leader, became a Minister in the Congress-led Cabinet from 2001 to 2006.

Her commitment to the CPI(M) until then can be gauged from the most famous episode in her private life, which came under severe public scrutiny after she married T.V. Thomas, her party colleague and prominent communist leader. When the Communist Party split in 1964, T.V. Thomas accepted the invitation to join the CPI while Gouri Amma decided to be in the CPI(M). Husband and wife became Ministers representing the two parties in the coalition Cabinet in 1967, and stayed in adjacent official residences in Thiruvananthapuram and remained estranged. T.V. Thomas passed away in 1977 after a long battle with cancer.

Gouri Amma was a Minister in all the Left governments in Kerala until her expulsion from the party in 1994. Even though many of her party colleagues advised her to appeal to the party leadership for reinstatement, she never did and, instead, launched the JSS.

Only much later in life, as the grand old lady of Kerala politics, with her name still carrying the revolutionary charm of the communist movement in Kerala would she gradually capitulate to overtures from her former party and colleagues, the public functions on her birthdays becoming the venues for it..

Soon after her party’s poor showing in the 2016 Assembly elections, the JSS left the UDF and later split into several groups and Gouri Amma slowly withdrew from active politics. But, it was obvious that throughout, despite her bitter quarrel with her old party and even when she was in the UDF with her JSS, Gouri Amma remained a communist at heart until the very end. True to her independent nature and character, she also remained a devotee of Krishna all through her life.

Her return to the CPI(M), however, remained an unfulfilled dream for Gouri Amma herself and her colleagues in the communist movement in Kerala.