KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar opposes Karnataka government’s move to free temples from state control

D.K. Shivakumar, president, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has said that the Congress is opposed to freeing temples from state control. Speaking to mediapersons on December 31, Shivakumar said: “The State’s temples belong to the people. The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government in the State has decided to transfer this public property to the workers of the BJP and members of the Sangh Parivar. This is an anti-Hindu move and the people of the State as well as Gods would not forgive them. This a huge blunder. Congress is not anti-Hindu; it is the BJP which is really against the interests of the Hindus.”

He further added: “The government is planning to overturn the policy that has been in place for a long time. Apart from a few temples and mutts, the remainder come under the control the government. People contribute crores to these temples which have accrued over hundreds of years. The BJP is making plans to distribute these funds to their workers. This government has not introduced a single policy or programme for the welfare of the people. Now as they are losing elections, they are bringing in laws such as anti-cow slaughter, anti-conversion and freeing temples from government control.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that the BJP government in Karnataka would take steps to ensure that government control over temples were relaxed and that temples were freed from the legal provisions that restrict their functioning. “A law will be brought before the Budget session [of the Legislative Assembly] to remove legal provisions that control the functioning of temples and allow them to function independently,” said Bommai while delivering the valedictory address at the State Executive Committee meeting of the State Unit of the BJP in Hubballi on December 29.