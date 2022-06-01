Kolkata bids an emotional adieu to KK with a gun salute

Kolkata bid an emotional farewell to singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, after he passed away in the city after a concert. On the night of March 31, KK took ill in a Kolkata hotel after performing in a concert and passed away on his way to the hospital. He was 53 and is survived by his wife Jyothi, his son Nakul, and his daughter Tamara.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her tributes to the popular star by placing a wreath on his body and the State government accorded him a gun salute before his mortal remains were flown to Delhi for the last rites.

On March 31, he had performed 20 songs at Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch auditorium in a concert organised by Gurudas College. According to reports, there were indications that KK may not have been feeling well at the time of the concert itself. He was seen repeatedly wiping his sweat off and had even asked for the flood lights to be switched off.

KK’s sudden death has left the world of entertainment stunned. The singer of such hits as ‘Pal’, ‘Tadap Tadap’, ‘Dola re Dola’ and many others, KK was widely recognised as one of the most versatile singers of his time and had recorded songs in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi etc. With the news of his death, tributes started flowing in from all sections of society, including politicians, superstars of the entertainment industry and even sporting legends.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs.” “Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly….” wrote Virat Kohli. “Dear KK...what’s the hurry buddy...gifted singers and artists like you made this life more bearable….” stated A.R. Rahman.

Born on August 23, 1968 in Delhi to Malayali parents, KK cut his debut album ‘Pal’ in 1999. The album turned out to be a runaway hit and a new singing sensation burst upon the scene. What followed was an illustrious career in entertainment, both as a performing artiste and also a playback singer. Though he claimed he had never had any formal training in music, he had time and again acknowledged the legendary Kishore Kumar to be an important inspiration in his art.