Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman to serve in U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Senate on April 7 confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first ever Black female justice. Jackson was confirmed by a 53-47 vote mainly on party lines, but with three Republicans voting in her favour.

Her place on the court is seen as a victory for President Joe Biden and his effort to diversify the U.S.' top court. Biden called the confirmation "a historic moment for our nation" in a post on Twitter. "We've taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her," Biden wrote. During his presidential campaign, Biden has promised to put a Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Most diverse Supreme Court in U.S. history

With Jackson's confirmation, four of the nine justices on the Supreme Court will be women for the first time in U.S. history. She will be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall, who died in 1993, and Clarence Thomas, who currently serves. She will join three other women, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett. Jackson will take her seat in the Supreme Court after Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer. Her victory solidifies the liberal wing of the 6-3 conservative-dominated court.

