Kerala C.M., Ministers who visited air crash site self-isolate after officials test positive for COVID-19

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, seven State Ministers who had recently visited the Air India Express crash site at Kozhikode airport went into self-isolation on Friday, after several officials who were involved in the rescue operations at the airport and elsewhere tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had also visited the crash site with the Chief Minister and others but generally has limited public interaction.

The Ministers include Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, Local Self Government Minister A.C. Moideen, Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, and Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally.

Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta and Director General of Police Loknath Behra who had accompanied them are also among those opting for self-isolation.

Over 24 officials involved in the rescue operations are now undergoing treatment for COVID-19. They include the Malappuram district Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, Superintendent of Police U. Abdul Karim, Sub-Collector Anju K.S. and Assistant Collector Vishnu Raj.

The Chief Minister’s office is to function from his official residence, Cliff House, during the period he stays in self-isolation.

The Minister for Cooperation, Tourism and Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran will hoist the national flag and deliver the Independence Day address on Saturday, one of the rare occasions in the State when the Chief Minister has not done so.