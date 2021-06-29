Karnataka SSLC exams to be held on July 19 and 22, no decision on reopening schools

Addressing mediapersons at a press conference yesterday, Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Higher Education, said that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will be conducted on July 19 and 22 in Karnataka. “The students of tenth standard and their parents who were anxious about the SSLC exam for 2020-21 will be happy to know that dates for the exam have been finalised; the exam will be conducted on July 19 and 22,” said the Minister. Kumar addressed mediapersons after a meeting with various officials, including members of the Health Department.

“The examination of the core subjects including mathematics, social science and science will be held on July 19 while the language subjects will be tested on July 22. The examination will start at 10.30 a.m,” the Minister added. The examination will be conducted following the COVID-19 protocols as advised by the technical committee. This would mean that only 12 students will be allowed to write the exam in one room. Students who show COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed to write the exam from COVID Care Centres, the Minister said.

Of the 8,786,581 students registered to write this important exam in the State, 4,72,643 are boys while 4,03,938 are girls. Out of this, 7,83,955 candidates will be appearing for the exam for the first time.

The Minister also said that the results of the Pre-University Course will be announced in the second week of July. “We have formed a committee of 12 experts from the education sector to advise us [Education Department] as to how we should evaluate the students. We will announce the results in the second week of July based on the advice of this committee,” said Kumar. He also made the important announcement that no decision had been taken on the reopening of schools in Karnataka.