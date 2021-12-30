Karnataka sees a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases to 566

COVID-19 cases are rising in Karnataka after almost four months, with 566 cases recorded in Karnataka among the 1,08,726 samples that were tested on December 29. This is an increase of 90 per cent when compared with last week’s figure.

About 400 of these new cases are in the capital city of Bengaluru, of which 43 are of the Omicron variant. (The last time the city had witnessed more than 400 cases was in September earlier this year.) Other districts that reported high numbers of COVID-19 cases include Dakshina Kannada (33) and Hassan (31). There are a total of 7,771 active cases in Karnataka. Experts have pointed out that this could be pointer to an impending surge in cases.

Six people also died due to COVID-19 yesterday—four in Bengaluru and one each in Chitradurga and Tumakuru while 245 persons were discharged from hospitals across the State after successfully beating the deadly virus. The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Karnataka has risen to 38,324. Of the 30,05,798 persons infected with the disease so far in Karnataka, 29,59,674 have successfully recovered.

Speaking to media persons, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP),, said: “Bengaluru was reporting 150-200 new daily cases. This has increased to more than 250 cases since the past three days, so people should be careful. In a joint meeting with the police department, we [BBMP] have discussed restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.”

“The staff at hotels, bars, pubs, restaurants and clubs must have RT-PCR negative certificate and should be vaccinated with both doses. Only customers who have been vaccinated with both doses will be allowed entry into these establishments. Officials will ensure that the rules are followed,” he added.