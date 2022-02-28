Karnataka government to bear travel cost of students stranded in Ukraine returning home: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) will bear the travel costs of students from Karnataka who are on their way back home from Ukraine. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made this announcement while speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on February 27. “[Indian] students who are located in the western part of Ukraine are exiting the country via Romania. Karnataka students who have landed in Delhi and Mumbai are being brought to Bengaluru. We are in continuous touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and are taking steps to bring the remaining students back to Karnataka,” Bommai said.

An initial group of 12 students from Karnataka who were stuck in Ukraine since the Russian invasion landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, at 8:45 a.m. on February 27. They were part of the 219 Indian students who were flown out of Bucharest, the Romanian capital, to Mumbai on February 26. In visuals on local media, eager parents who were concerned for their children’s safety flocked to the KIA from early morning on Sunday and embraced their children as they exited the airport.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who was present at KIA, said, “The State government is gathering information on all the students from Karnataka who are in Ukraine. I request all parents to remain strong as the government is doing everything to repatriate these students. The mission to bring back these students will continue till the last student is brought back to the State.”

According to sources at KSDMA, 406 students from Karnataka were documented to be studying in Ukraine before the Russian invasion. Of them 135 were from Bengaluru. Of the 406 students, 30 students have returned home so far.