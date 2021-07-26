Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa resigns, thanks Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda for the opportunity

In an event held to mark the second anniversary of his government at the Vidhana Soudha today, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced that he would resign later in the day. “I have decided to head to Raj Bhavan after everyone has lunch to resign from the Chief Minister’s position,” an emotionally overwhelmed Yediyurappa stated. He continued, “I am not feeling sad but am satisfied with my tenure and I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, [Home Minister] Amit Shah and [BJP president, J.P.] Nadda for giving me a chance to remain the Chief Minister for two years even though I had crossed 75 years.”

He added, “When [A.B.] Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, he invited me to become a Minister in the Central government, but I told him that I have to build the party in Karnataka. When Vajpayee, [L.K.] Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi would tour Karnataka, only 300 or 400 people would turn up at their public functions. We have grown tremendously since those days. I thank the people of Shikaripura (Yediyurappa’s legislative constituency in Shivamogga district) for having supported me throughout.”

The long-time leader of the BJP in Karnataka had been anointed as Chief Minister for the fourth time (in his previous three terms he was in power for seven days, three years and two days respectively) on July 26, 2019, after the saffron party had lured away 17 MLAs belonging to the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). Trouble began for Yediyurappa, considered to be the tallest leader of the powerful Lingayat community in the State, right from the start, and his tenure was marked by political crises that were the result of the efforts to dislodge him from the position.