Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate Vijayanagara district today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will formally inaugurate Vijayanagara, Karnataka’s newest district (its 31st), today at 6 p.m. at the district headquarters of Hosapete. Vijayanagara district has been carved out of Ballari district and will extend across 5,644 square kilometres. The new district will have the six taluks of Hosapete, Kottur, Hagaribommanahalli, Huvina Hadagali, Kudligi and Harapanahalli.

The popular tourist site of Hampi, containing the spectacular ruins of monuments dating back to the Vijayanagara Empire that ruled the region between the 14th and 16th centuries, will be part of the new district. The name of the newly created district draws on the memory of this important medieval empire whose ruins have been recognised as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). In fact, advertisements issued by the government of Karnataka to mark the occasion have used the tagline “The Legendary Vijayanagara is Back”. Sites such as the Virupaksha temple and Vijaya Vitthala temple complexes, which attract lakhs of tourists annually, will now be the showpiece of the new district.

The formation of the district is being attributed to Anand Singh, Vijayanagara legislator and Minister of Tourism, Ecology and Environment, who played a key role in leading the demand for carving out the new district along with members of the Vijayanagara Zilla Horaata Samiti. While the approval for the creation of the new district was given by the State Cabinet in November 2020, a section of legislators in Ballari cutting across party lines had rallied against the decision. The notification for the formation of Vijayanagara district was issued on February 8 this year in spite of the opposition.