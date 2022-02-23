Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for ‘provocative’ tweet against a High Court judge hearing the hijab case

Kannada actor A. Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan “Ahimsa”, was arrested in the afternoon on February 22 in Bengaluru for a tweet that questioned the competence of Justice Krishna S. Dixit to hear the hijab matter. Hearings in the hijab issue, which began on February 10, are being currently held by a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna Dixit and Khazi Jaibunnisa Mohiuddin. Chetan Kumar is active on social media as well as on the ground in his endorsement of a number of progressive issues on caste and communalism.

Speaking to mediapersons, M.N. Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Bengaluru, said: “Chetan Kumar tweeted a very provocative statement about one of the High Court judges. Taking cognisance of that, the police has initiated a suo motu case and have arrested him.” Anucheth also added that Chetan Kumar has been charged under Sections 505 (2) (“Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes”) and 504 (“Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace”) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Chetan Kumar’s wife Megha, the actor was picked up by the Seshadripuram police and was taken to an unknown location. Officials at the station refused to entertain her inquiries regarding her husband’s whereabouts, she said. “Some persons who said they were from the police department took Chetan and I have no idea where they have taken him,” she said. She added, “The police have not provided any information regarding the incident. My husband’s phone is switched off. It is like they have kidnapped him.”

Members of several organisations protested in front of Seshadripuram police station and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s office last night seeking clarity on the arrest.