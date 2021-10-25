K. Chandrashekar Rao re-elected president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Hyderabad was a sea of pink on October 25 as it witnessed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) founder-president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao being unanimously re-elected as president of the party once again.

The returning officer M. Sreenivas Reddy, MLC and general secretary, TRS, announced Chandrashekar Rao’s victory at the party’s plenary session held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

A total of 18 nominations were filed proposing Chandrashekar Rao’s candidature for the party president’s post from Ministers, legislators, elected representatives of the TRS and party general secretaries and others. No other TRS leader had even filed the nomination papers.

The plenary session also passed seven resolutions highlighting the “pink party’s” achievements in areas such as irrigation, agriculture, rural economy, education and health, welfare, administrative reforms, development of power, industries, I.T. and infrastructure and schemes such as the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Delegates hailed Telangana as a role model for the nation.

The plenary session was attended among others by K.T. Rama Rao, TRS working president; K. Keshava Rao, secretary general, TRS; Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairmen as well as zonal council presidents, ZPTC members, corporators and several TRS leaders.

Election to the TRS party president’s post took place after a near two-year hiatus. While initially the plenary session was expected to be attended by around 14,000 TRS elected representatives from across the State, the number was pruned to around 6,500, thanks to COVID-19 protocols..

The fledgling regional political outfit is also organising a public meeting, “Telangana Vijaya Garjana”, in Warangal on November 15 to mark the completion of seven years of the TRS government and to highlight its achievements. The current year also marks 20 years since TRS supremo Chandrashekar Rao, on being denied a ministerial berth in N. Chandrababu Naidu’s second term in office, resigned from the Telugu Desam Party and launched the TRS in 2001. While in January 2018 Chandrashekar Rao was re-elected as president, TRS, the party leadership conducted a low-key party foundation day in 2019 because of the Lok Sabha elections. The foundation day was not observed in 2020 because of the pandemic.