Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off the first direct Delhi-Khajuraho flight

The first direct flight between Delhi and the heritage city of Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh took off on the morning of February 18. The inaugural flight comes two days before the start of the 48th edition of the Khajuraho Dance Festival that is held annually at the temple town of Khajuraho. Khajuraho has been identified as one of the iconic destinations for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conference/Conventions and Exhibitions/Events) by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

The 80-minute flight, which has been awarded by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to SpiceJet, was the 405th route operationalised under the government’s UDAN-RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme). The bi-weekly (Friday and Sunday) SpiceJet Delhi-Khajuraho-Delhi route has been cleared under the RCS-UDAN 3.0. The airline has deployed its Q400, 78-seater turbo prop aircraft that are designed for shorter distance flights.

Speaking at the flag off of the inaugural flight, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, said: “Khajuraho is the world’s pride, and it is the gateway for Madhya Pradesh’s cultural and art prowess and religious diversity, and it has a significant importance in Madhya Pradesh’s past, present and future.”

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has invested Rs.50 crore in Khajuraho airport, including the installation of the instrument landing system, a 1,20,000 sq ft new terminal building, night landing facility, recarpeting of the runway and new air traffic control (ATC) towers.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said: “Apart from Khajuraho, we have four airports in Madhya Pradesh, with Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. In the past seven months, Madhya Pradesh has seen a 40 per cent increase in flights per week, amounting to 759 flights per week as on February 18.” Scindia disclosed that two new FTO (Flight Training Organisations) are being established in Khajuraho. These, he said, will help in training commercial pilots.

The Minister also disclosed that the government had set itself the goal of constructing 100 airports and 1,000 new air routes by 2024-25. Said Scindia: “Till now, 65 airports have been constructed, and 403 air routes are operationalised. Air Passengers also saw an increase from 6 crore in 2012-13 to 14.5 crore in 2021-22.”

Incidentally, SpiceJet, which is India’s largest regional carrier, operates 65 daily flights under UDAN, connecting 14 UDAN destinations to various parts of the country. Khajuraho will be SpiceJet’s 15th UDAN destination.