Jinnah Circle Tower in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, painted in tricolour

In an attempt to stem the controversy stirred by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruckus created by a few right-wing groups over the Jinnah Circle Tower, a pre-Independence-era monument in the Andhra Pradesh town of Guntur, the local municipal authorities have painted the tower in the national tricolour. Plans are also afoot to hoist the national flag adjacent to the tower on February 3.

Arguably the most recognisable landmark in the town of Guntur, the Jinnah Tower, named in honour of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, has been mired in controversy in recent weeks after the Andhra Pradesh State unit of the BJP and other right-wing organisations made a demand that the tower be renamed after former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam or the Dalit poet Gurram Jhashuva.

Among threats from fringe elements that it would be demolished if not renamed, activists belonging to the Hindu Vahini attempted to storm through a posse of policemen and the newly erected fencing and hoist the national flag in the tower on Republic Day. They were stopped by the police and detained for violating prohibitory orders. Twenty activists were taken into custody and shifted to a local police station.

Though the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government has steadfastly refused to yield to the demand to rename the tower, it is well aware that the issue could potentially cause a communal flare-up. YSRCP leaders hold that the Jinnah tower, situated on Guntur’s Mahatma Gandhi Road, is a symbol of communal harmony.

Talking to Frontline, Mohammed Mustafa, member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly representing Guntur East, acknowledged the chances for a communal flare-up. Said Mohammed Mustafa: “It is well known that the BJP and few other organisations are trying to create an issue over nothing. An issue between Muslims and Hindus. What they are forgetting is that after Independence, some Muslims left India and settled in Pakistan. But we Muslims who are in India stayed back on our own volition. We were born here. We will live here. We will die here. We are Indians and we love our motherland. On the request of several groups, it was decided to paint the Jinnah tower in the colours of the tricolour and to construct a pole to hoist the national flag. The Guntur Municipal Corporation therefore repainted the Jinnah Tower.” The corporation had earlier constructed a metal fencing around the tower.

The BJP’s stand, as articulated by Somu Veerraju, BJP’s Andhra Pradesh chief, is that a monument in the name of Jinnah, “the man who was the cause of India’s partition”, is unacceptable in India.

Mohammed Mustafa, who belongs to the ruling YSRCP, accused the BJP of trying to instigate people by raking up communal issues. “The very people who are criticising the name of Jinnah forget that their supreme leader L.K. Advani went to Pakistan and praised Jinnah.” Mohammed Mustafa ruled out renaming the tower. Said the legislator: “It is a ridiculous demand. Tomorrow some elements will ask that the names of other monuments including the Taj Mahal or Tipu Sultan palace also be changed. Where will it end?” The Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar has also rejected the BJP’s demand, explaining that the Guntur Municipal Corporation had rejected a resolution in 1966 itself demanding that the tower be renamed as “Hamid Minar”.