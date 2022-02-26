Japanese forces arrive in Belagavi for 12-day joint military exercise starting from February 27

A 12-day joint military exercise involving the ground forces of India and Japan, Exercise Dharma Guardian-2022, will be conducted at the Indian Army’s Foreign Training Node at Belagavi in Karnataka from February 27.

Troops and officers from the 15th battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry (MLI) and the 30th Infantry Regiment of the Japanese Ground Self-Defence Forces (JGSDF) are participating in the exercise. Conducted in India since 2018, this edition covers platoon level joint training in jungle and semi-urban/urban terrain. The exercise includes house interventions drills, raids on terrorist hideouts in semi-urban terrain, combat first-aid, unarmed combat, and close quarter combat firing where both sides will train jointly, planning and executing a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats.

A spokesperson of the Defence Ministry said: “The field training exercises, combat discussions and demonstrations will culminate with a two-day validation exercise that has been scheduled for March 8 and 9.” The spokesperson said that special emphasis was being laid on “enhancing tactical skills to fight global terrorism and on enhancing inter-operability between the Japanese and Indian forces and to promote army to army relations”. The Japanese Ground Self-Defence Forces contingent landed in Belagavi on February 25.

India in recent years has been undertaking military training exercises with several countries, but Exercise Dharma Guardian with Japan is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both countries against the backdrop of the current global situation.