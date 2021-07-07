INS Tabar concludes two-day naval exercise in Naples with the Italian Navy

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tabar, the Navy’s Talwar-class Russian built frigate, has just concluded a two-day naval exercise with the Italian Navy in the Tyrrhenian Sea. Labelled “Maritime Partnership Exercise”, INS Tabar participated in the military exercises with along with a front line frigate of the Italian Navy, the ITS Antonio Marceglia (F 597).

The naval exercises, which took place on July 4 and 5, covered a wide range of naval operations, including air defence procedures, replenishment at sea, communication drills and cross deck helicopter operations during the day and night. Said a spokesperson for the Indian Navy: “The exercise was mutually beneficial in enhancing interoperability, consolidating combined operations against maritime threats, and furthering the strengthening of maritime security in the region. The aim of such visits is to build military relations, develop interoperability and project long range sustenance. Interactions such as these will also offer an opportunity to the navies to observe and imbibe the best practices followed in each other’s Navy.”

The exercise is part of the ongoing deployment of the INS Tabar in the Mediterranean. The frigate entered the Italian Port of Naples on July 3. According to the spokesperson, the warship was accorded a warm welcome by the Italian Navy and during the vessel’s stay in the port, the Commanding Officer Captain Mahesh Mangipudi called on the senior officers of the Prefect of Naples Authority, the regional headquarters of the Italian Navy, and the headquarters of the Corps of the Port Captaincies, the Coast Guard.

The exercise culminated with a “Steam Past” by the two ships, as per naval customs.

INS Tabar, which has been deployed for enhancing military cooperation with friendly nations in Europe and Africa, commenced her prolonged deployment on June 13. During the frigate’s present deployment, INS Tabar will transit across the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, Suez Canal, Mediterranean Sea, North Sea and Baltic Sea while making port calls at Djibouti, Egypt, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Morocco, and Arctic Council countries such as Sweden and Norway.

In addition, to “Passage Exercises” (PASSEX) with host navies of countries being visited, INS Tabar is also scheduled to participate in bilateral exercises including “Exercise Konkan” with the Royal Navy, “Exercise Varuna” with the French Navy and “Exercise Indra” with the Russian Federation Navy. The frigate’s present deployment will be completed at the end of September. The spokesperson said that “the vessel during port visits will conduct professional, social and sporting interactions”. INS Tabar will participate in the Russian Navy Day celebrations from July 22 to 27.

INS Tabar is a Talwar-class stealth Frigate built for Indian Navy in Russia. The ship is commanded by Captain Mahesh Mangipudi and has a complement of 300 personnel. The ship is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy. The ship is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet, which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.