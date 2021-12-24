INS Sudarshini on historic visit to Iran

Bandar Abbas, the port city and capital of Iran’s Hormozgan Province, located on the southern coast of Iran, played host to the Indian Navy’s sail training ship, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sudarshini. The sailing ship is on a three-day visitto the Iranian port city.

The sailing ship is presently on the culmination phase of its deployment to the Gulf region as part of the Indian Navy’s efforts towards familiarising friendly foreign navies on various facets of operations and training on board sail training platforms.

INS Sudarshini was escorted by the Iran Navy’s Islamic Republic of Iran Ship (IRIS) Zereh to Port Shahid Bahonar, Bandar Abbas, on December 22. The Indian Navy’s sailing ship was accorded a warm welcome by the Naval band of the IRI Navy at the jetty. A delegation of the IRI Navy’s 1st Naval Region and India’s Naval Attaché in Iran were also at the jetty to receive INS Sudarshini on its historic visit.

Among the highlights of the interaction between the two navies was when the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini, accompanied by the Indian Naval attaché, called on the Commander of the IRI Navy’s 1st District. A spokesperson for the Indian Navy said that Capt. Hamza, Director of Training, IRI Navy, who was accompanied by a team of officers from the IRI Navy, were provided an in-depth overview of the functioning and features of INS Sudarshini during the harbour training of IRI Navy Cadets.