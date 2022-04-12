Indonesia: Students protest rumoured election delay

Thousands of students in major cities across Indonesia on April 11 protested a rise in food prices and a possible extension of President Joko Widodo's term in office. Wearing neon jackets and raising megaphones, the students rallied in South Sulawesi, West Java and the capital, Jakarta, following rumors that President Widodo could shift 2024 general elections in an attempt to hold on to power. That would be against the country's two-term limit. Widodo is currently in the final years of a second term, before the next election, in 2024.

Demonstrators chanted about protecting Indonesia's democracy and limiting soaring fuel and food prices. ''We demand that the lawmakers do not betray the country's constitution by amending it,'' one protest coordinator, identified as Kaharuddin, told The Associated Press. ''We want them to listen to people's aspirations.''

Police fired tear gas and water cannon at the protesters. Jakarta police said a university lecturer who was participating in the protest sustained "grave" injuries after a "nonstudent" group battered and stomped on him. Six officers who tried to help the lecturer were also injured, according to police.

Avoiding a repeat of strongman rule

April 11's protests echoed those from almost two decades ago, when student-led demonstrations toppled the regime of President Suharto, who led for decades with an iron fist. He was ousted in 1998. Unlike Suharto, Widodo has maintained some popularity, according to recent polls.

But "Jokowi," as the president is also known, has been heavily criticized for not speaking out strongly against rumours of a possible postponement of elections set for February 2024. Powerful political figures, including two ministers, who publicly backed a delayed election have fueled rising tensions. Widodo himself has publicly spoken out against the idea. He told his cabinet last week to focus on addressing the country's economic woes, stressing that "nobody should bring up a (presidential) term extension or election delay anymore.”

But there is still strong skepticism regarding the president's intentions. Crowds of demonstrators storming the parliament building at April 11's protests said halting elections would threaten the country's democracy. Indonesian police fired tear gas and deployed water cannons on the protesters. Reporters say rocks were thrown into the complex after nonstudent demonstrators joined the rally. Lawmakers addressed the students, vowing to keep election dates intact.

