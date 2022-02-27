Indian Navy’s Milan 2022 biennial exercises under way in Visakhapatnam

Warships and high-level delegations representing navies from 40 countries are taking part in Milan-2022, the Indian Navy’s nine-day multilateral exercises, which got under way on February 25 in Visakhapatnam.

The naval jamboree is being held in two phases, with the harbour phase scheduled from February 25 to 28 and the sea phase from March 1 to 4. The theme of Milan-2022 is ‘Camaraderie – Cohesion – Collaboration’ which aims to project India as a responsible maritime power to the world at large.

In this edition of the biennial naval exercises the focus is on exercises at sea, including exercises in surface, sub-surface and air domains and weapon firings. Operational conferences and seminars are also being conducted, providing participating navies and their delegations an opportunity to express their views on maritime security. According to a spokesperson, the foreign delegates will comprise the highest level naval leadership, agency heads, ambassadors and their equivalent. A city parade on Visakhapatnam’s Beach Road, a multidimensional operation and demonstration and flypast are also planned.

On February 25, the P-8A, the United States Navy’s Boeing multi-mission maritime patrol, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft, landed at Indian Naval Ship Dega.

The Milan naval exercises were first held in 1995, with the participation of Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand at the tri-services Andaman and Nicobar Command. It has since grown in terms of number of participants and complexity of exercises.