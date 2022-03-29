Indian Navy commissions its second P-8I squadron, based at INS Hansa in Dabolim, Goa

In a move that will significantly broaden India’s “ability to protect, preserve and promote national maritime interests”, the Indian Navy commissioned its second P-8I aircraft squadron on March 29. Indian Naval Air Station (INAS) 316, which has been christened “The Condors”, after one of the world’s largest flying birds, will be based at Indian Naval Ship Hansa, in Dabolim, Goa.

The INAS 316 will operate four, twin jet engine, multi-role long-range maritime reconnaissance, anti-submarine warfare (LRMR ASW) Boeing P-8I aircraft. The P-8I, which can be equipped with a range of air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes, is a potent platform for maritime surveillance and strike, electronic warfare missions, search and rescue missions, providing targeting data to weapon platforms and providing time-critical surveillance information for both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

Stated a spokesperson for Indian navy: “The squadron has been specifically commissioned to be the home for the four new P-8I aircraft procured under the option clause contract and to ‘Deter, Detect and Destroy’ any threat in the IOR [Indian Ocean Region]. These aircraft have been operating from INS Hansa since Dec 2021 and the squadron is integrated with full spectrum surface and subsurface naval operations.”

Speaking at the commissioning of INAS 316, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar said: “India is the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the IOR which reflects our country’s ability to play an effective strategic role in the region, and the need to expand its operational reach. The Indian Navy is integral to this commitment and in pursuance of this objective, commissioning of INAS 316 has marked yet another milestone towards enhancing maritime security and surveillance in the IOR.”

INAS 316 and its four P-8Is will be India’s second P-8I squadron, after the eight P-8Is stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, near Chennai. The squadron—with their insignia of a condor searching over the blue expanse of the sea—will certainly add teeth to the Indian Navy’s air assets and go a long way to deter, detect and destroy any threat to the nation in the IOR.

INAS 316 is being commanded by Commander Amit Mohapatra, an accomplished Boeing P-8I pilot who has considerable operational experience on several maritime air platforms. The Indian Navy acquired the first of its Boeing P-8I in 2013.