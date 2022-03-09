Indian Army’s MEG does India proud at the Asian Sailing Championship 2022 held at Abu Dhabi

One of the crucial arms of the Indian Army, the combatised Madras Engineer Group (MEG), is well known for its exploits, both in battle and while aiding civil authorities. But its achievements, sporting excellence and honours on the playing fields and in the water sports of rowing and sailing are no less remarkable.

In keeping with tradition, sailors from MEG have emerged triumphant at the recently concluded Asian Sailing championship 2022 held at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates between February 26 and March 6, leading the Indian charge and winning three of the five medals that the Indian men’s team pocketed at the prestigious championships.

Sailors from MEG won one gold, a silver and a bronze in the senior and youth categories. Disclosing this March 9, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said that eight sailors from MEG had participated in the senior and youth categories. While Tokyo Olympian Subedar Vishnu Saravanan bagged gold in the Men’s Laser Standard category, Havildar Prince Noble and Sapper Manu Francis won bronze in the Men’s 49er category. Boys Sports Company (BSC) Cadet Sabavath Vijay Kumar bagged silver in the Boys Laser 4.7 category. India bagged nine medals at the championships, women and girls winning four of these.

Much of MEG’s success in water sports stems from the introduction of the sailing discipline at the MEG’s Boys Sports Company.

Said the spokesperson: “Set up in recognition of MEG’s ‘quest for excellence’ and in line with the national goal of nurturing Olympians, the sailing discipline at the Boys Sports Company at present has 22 sailing cadets. They are being groomed to be future Olympic medalists. These sailors from MEG have participated in various National/International championships and have won a large number of medals in the recent past. Subedar Vishnu Saravanan, Cadet Koteswara Rao, Cadet Bharat, Cadet Pandey and Cadet Nagarjuna have been outshining in a short span of two years.”

He added that the venue that was developed at the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam, near Mysuru, provided the ideal training conditions for both inland sailing and offshore sailing (minus tidal conditions). The budding sailors benefitted from sea exposure training in the open seas off the coast of Karwar.

The spokesperson attributed much of the success of MEG’s sailors to the “unflinching full-fledged and continuous support of the General Thimmayya National Academy of Adventure (GTNAA)” and the Karnataka Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, which “has facilitated the development of sailing in the State in a big way”.