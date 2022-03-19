Indian Army’s Border Roads Organisation reopens Zoji La in record time

The Indian Army’s Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has created a record by reopening the Zoji La pass, the strategic gateway between the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, for traffic on March 19, just 73 days after its closure.

In previous years, the pass, located at 11,650 feet on the crucial Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road, has on an average remained closed for upwards of 135 days, with the onset of winter, the sub-zero temperatures and the heavy snowfall forcing a closure between the end of November and mid April of the next year. Adverse weather conditions during some winters have even necessitated the closure of the pass for six months.

During the current winter season, the BRO was able to keep the pass, which is crucial to the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces and for the movement of essential commodities to the people of Ladakh, open right until January 5 of this year. This, according to officials from the BRO, was only because of the “relentless snow clearance operations undertaken even amidst the toughest of weather conditions”.

Operations to reopen the pass this year began as early as February 15, with snow clearance operations being undertaken from both sides of the pass under the BRO’s Project Beacon and Project Vijayak respectively.

The BRO’s sustained efforts paid off with connectivity across Zoji La pass being initially established on March 4 itself. Once the initial opening had been made, personnel from the BRO improved the road conditions, creating a safe passage for the movement of vehicles, enabling the first convoy of vehicles carrying essential fresh supplies to move across the Zoji La Pass and reach Kargil, bringing much-needed relief to the people of Ladakh.

The Director General, Border Roads (DGBR) Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry, who was present during the reopening of the pass, said that the quick reopening of the pass will assist the BRO to stock material required for construction of important infrastructure projects in Ladakh.