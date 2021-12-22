India successfully tests Pralay, the indigenously developed surface-to-surface, tactical short-range ballistic missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the test flight of the indigenously developed “Pralay”, a surface-to-surface, tactical short-range ballistic missile (SRBM).

The missile was test-fired from the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. While the DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad was the lead integrator of the Pralay project, the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) developed the composite propellant for the missile.

A spokesperson for the DRDO said that the mission met all its objectives. The missile reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance, and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily.

Powered by a solid propellant rocket motor and equipped with a manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle (MARV), several new technologies have been incorporated in the missile. It has a range of 150-500 kilometres, has a payload of 500 kg to 1,000 kg and is capable of being launched from a mobile launcher. It can target radar and communication installations, command and control centres and advance airfields.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman, DRDO, appreciated Pralay’s design and development team and said that the induction of the new generation surface-to-surface missile system will give the necessary impetus to the Armed Forces.