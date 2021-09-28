India successfully test fires the Akash Prime missile

India successfully tested “Akash Prime”, the latest version of the indigenously developed Akash missile, on September 27.

The missile, making its maiden flight after the incorporation of a series of improvements, was tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha. Several range tracking stations of the ITR, comprising radars, electro optical tracking systems and telemetry stations were utilised to capture the Akash Prime missile’s trajectory and flight parameters. The missile successfully intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target that mimicked an enemy aircraft.

In comparison with existing missiles in the Akash Missile System, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenously developed active radio frequency (R.F.) seeker for improved accuracy. Other improvements have also been incorporated into the missile in order to ensure a more reliable performance under low temperature environments at higher altitudes. The Defence Research and Development Organisatin (DRDO) modified and utilised the ground system of the existing Akash weapon system for the current flight test of the Akash Prime missile.

The Akash Missile System is meant to be a force multiplier, enhancing the air defence capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army manifold. Already inducted into the Armed Forces, the Akash Missile System is getting more potent with the induction of improved and more lethal missiles.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, a constituent of the DRDO, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories, the Akash Prime will be produced by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, defence public sector undertakings and the Indian industry for the successful trials of the Akash Prime missile. He said that the missile’s successful flight test proved the competence of DRDO in the design and development of world-class missile systems.