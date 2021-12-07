India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

India successfully conducted a confirmatory flight test of its indigenously designed and developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, in Odisha’s Balasore district, on December 7. The flight test was carried out to prove the consistent performance and effectiveness of the weapon system’s configuration and integrated operation.

Designed and developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Navy, the VL-SRSAM is primarily meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges, including sea-skimming targets. It is expected to replace the older Israeli-made Barak-1 surface to air missile system. It will provide the Navy with a 360-degree aerial shield against incoming targets and further enhance the air defence capability of Indian naval ships against aerial threats. Once deployed, the VL-SRSAM system will be a force multiplier for the Navy.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said that the launch was conducted from a vertical launcher against an electronic target at a very low altitude. The flight path and the vehicle performance parameters were monitored using several tracking instruments such as radar, EOTS and telemetry systems, all deployed by the ITR, Chandipur. The spokesperson confirmed that “all sub-systems performed as per expectations”.

Said the spokesperson: “Today’s launch of the system was conducted to validate integrated operation of all weapon system components including the vertical launcher unit with controller, canisterised flight vehicle, weapon control system etc. Components that are required for future launches of the missile from Indian naval ships. The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Navy.”

Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence, R&D, and Chairman, DRDO, complimented the teams involved in the test and said that the launch had paved the way for the integration of the weapons systems onboard Indian naval ships.

As reported by Frontline, the first test trial of the VL-SRSAM system was conducted last February, again off the Odisha coast in Balasore. The DRDO had utilised the maiden launch of the VL-SRSAM to demonstrate the missile’s vertical launch capabilities. The DRDO had conducted two successful launches of the VL-SRSAM, carried out from a static vertical launcher. On both the occasions, the missiles intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy. They were tested for minimum and maximum ranges.