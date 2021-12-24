India successfully flight-tests Abhyas, the indigenously developed high-speed expendable aerial target

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight-tested Abhyas, the indigenously developed, pilotless, high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. Abhyas is under development at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru.

During the test flight, the unmanned aerial vehicle demonstrated high subsonic speed trajectory at a very low altitude with high endurance. Two boosters provided initial acceleration during the launch and a small turbo jet engine used to sustain high subsonic speed with long endurance was validated. The indigenous data link designed by ADE’s Bengaluru-based industry partner was also successfully flown and tested during the flight.

A spokesperson for the DRDO stated that the performance of the system during the entire flight duration was confirmed from data captured by the various range instruments that were deployed along the coast. The Abhyas is controlled from a ground based controller and an indigenously developed micro electro mechanical system (MEMS) based inertial navigation system along with the flight control computer, which helps follow the pre-designated path in a fully autonomous mode.

Abhyas can be launched from a mobile launcher using two 68-mm boosters that are separated after the initial burnout. A small gas turbine powers the aerial vehicle during the cruise phase. It has a speed of Mach 0.5 and can attain an altitude of more than 5 km.With a length of 2,385 mm and diameter of 180 mm, the 75-kg drone is expected to supplement the pilotless target aircraft Lakshya-I and Lakshya-II, both of which have already been inducted in to the armed forces.

On December 17, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced that it had secured an order for the manufacture, assembly, integration, testing and supply of the Abhyas from ADE.