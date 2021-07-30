India-Russia maritime exercise concludes in the Baltic Sea

India and Russia have concluded their two-day maritime exercise ‘INDRA NAVY-21’ in the Russian Baltic Sea. The twelfth edition of the biennial exercise between the two countries' navies that was held on the 28 and 29 July, coincided with the celebrations of the 325th Navy Day of the Russian Navy.

Over the past two decades, ‘INDRA NAVY-21’, which includes wide-ranging activities has matured, with an increase in scope and complexity of operations, and a further consolidation of the inter-operability built up by the two navies. The exercise serves to enhance the understanding and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations and enables further strengthening and sharing of the mutual confidence and best practices between the two navies. .

Representing the Indian Navy at ‘INDRA NAVY-21’ was the 2004, Kaliningrad-commissioned, Russian-built stealth frigate Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tabar, while the Russian Federation Navy was represented by corvettes RFS Zelyony Dol and RFS Odintsovo of the Russian Baltic Fleet. INS Tabar, which has a complement of 300 personnel and is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensor, is commanded by Captain Mahesh Mangipudi.

Initiated in 2003, the ‘INDRA NAVY-21’ exercise epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two countries, through their navies. Commander Madhwal, spokesperson for the Indian Navy, said: “INDRA NAVY has matured over the years with an increase in scope, complexity of operations and level of participation."

"The primary aim of this year’s edition was to further consolidate inter-operability built up by the two Navies over the years and also to enhance understanding and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations The exercise was progressed over two days and included various facets of fleet operations such as anti-air firings, underway replenishment drills, helicopter operations, boarding drills and seamanship evolutions.”