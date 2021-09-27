India expresses concern over China shifting ‘goalposts’

India has expressed its concern over what it sees as China’s attempt to “shift goalposts” and “confuse” the process of restoring peace at the frontiers with the larger issue of resolving the boundary dispute.

“The key question is how to deal with them and ensure that outcomes are informed by reasonableness, maturity and respect for the maintenance of peace and tranquility along our frontiers,” said Vikram Misri, Indian envoy to China, while addressing the 4th High-level Track II Dialogue on China-India Relations held on September 23.

The statements of Misri focussed on the fact that India and China are large and emerging economies and “it is not unusual to have differences and problems”. Besides Misri, Sun Weidong, China’s Ambassador to India, also participated in the meeting.

The relations between India and China had become strained after a border stand-off erupted in eastern Ladakh in May last year.

Misri appreciated the “multi-faceted dialogue” held by the two countries since last year, including several rounds of talks between top military officials on both sides and meetings between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. He said, “These contacts have resulted in significant progress on the ground.”

He said: “Following disengagement in the Galwan Valley in July last year, the two sides have been able to disengage from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February 2021, and most recently from Gogra in August 2021.”

Misri said India was hopeful that disengagement at the remaining friction areas would enable the two countries to reach a point where bilateral cooperation can be achieved. “The experience of this multifaceted dialogue over the last year and a half leads me to believe that we are well equipped when it comes to resolving pressing issues in the bilateral relationship,” Misri said.