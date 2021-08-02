India and Indonesia conduct coordinated naval patrol exercises

The 36th edition of the two-day coordinated patrol (CORPAT) between the Indian and Indonesian navies was conducted on July 30-31. The offshore patrol vessel Indian Naval Ship (INS) Saryu and the Indonesian Naval Ship KRI Bung Tomo, besides maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft of both navies, participated in the interoperability exercise that attempts to bolster maritime cooperation between the two nations and forge strong bonds of friendship across the Indo-Pacific.

This year the CORPAT was held as a ‘non-contact, at sea only’ exercise in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The coordinated patrols along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) have been carried out twice a year since 2002.

Importantly, these exercises, besides enhancing maritime security, also facilitate the institution of measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy.