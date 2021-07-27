Imran Khan’s party wins simple majority in PoK election

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has registered a simple majority in the Assembly election held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Imran Khan’s party (PTI) has clinched 25 out of 45 seats in the Legislative Assembly of the contested region, according to media reports and unofficial results announced by the Election Commission. The elections were held on July 25.

The Bilawal Bhutto-led Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) managed to win 10 seats, while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz won six. There are over four million people living in the disputed Himalayan territory. The election was held across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and in certain districts of Pakistan where large populations of Kashmiri migrants live.

The results are likely to boost Imran Khan’s tumultuous term in office. Imran Khan has received flak for his mismanagement of Pakistan's economy and his inability to create new jobs and root out corruption, which were the selling points of his campaign in the 2018 election. The election on July 25 was held in a charged-up political atmosphere, with violence erupting in at least one constituency.

At least two people were killed and several others wounded when a clash occurred between supporters of the PTI and the PPP in a town, Kotli, about 100 km south of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.