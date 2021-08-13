Imran Khan says the U.S. prefers India to Pakistan for building strategic partnership

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the United States preferred India to Pakistan when it came to building strategic partnership during an interaction with the foreign press on July 12. Imran Khan also said that the U.S. found Pakistan “useful” only when it was faced with the task of clearing the “mess” it had left behind in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan told the media: “I think the Americans have decided that India is a strategic partner. Maybe that’s why Pakistan is being treated differently. Pakistan is just considered to be useful only in the context of settling this mess.”

When pointed out that U.S. President Joe Biden has not spoken to him since he assumed office, Khan said he was not really “waiting” for the former’s phone call. “I keep hearing that President Biden hasn’t called me. It’s his business. It’s not like I am waiting for any phone call,” he said while responding to a question.

As the Taliban continues to seize important provinces in Afghanistan, Imran Khan said he did not see the possibility of a truce between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government as long as Asharaf Ghani remained that country’s President.