Ilker Ayci declines Tata Sons’s offer to take over as Air India’s CEO

Ilker Ayci, aviation industry leader and former chairman of the board of directors of Turkish Airlines, has declined an offer from Tata Sons to take over as Air India’s Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director.

In a statement made public March 1, the man who helmed Turkish Airlines between 2015 and January 27, 2022 through some of the airline’s toughest moments, said: “Since the announcement, I have been carefully following news in some sections of the Indian media attempting to colour my appointment with undesirable colors. As a business leader who has always prioritised professional credo and more importantly, the happiness and well-being of my family above all else, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative.”

Expressing his gratefulness to the Tata Group and its chairman N. Chandrasekaran for offering him the role to lead Air India, Ayci added in his statement: “However, at a recent meeting with Mr Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group, I regretfully informed him and I wish to inform the public as well that I will decline the position.”

Talace Private Limited, the special-purpose vehicle of Tata Sons and Air India’s new owners, had on February 14 announced the appointment of Ayci as the airline’s new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Ayci’s purported closeness to the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seen as a Pakistan ally, ruffled some feathers, most notably the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate, the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch. The saffron organisation had raised a stink over Ayci’s appointment, with its convenor Ashwini Mahajan stating that the Swadeshi Jagran Manch had reservations over a person with close links to Erdoğan being appointed to the helm of an airline that until recently was wholly owned by the Government of India and is still largely seen as India’s national carrier. The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch said that the government should not give clearance for the appointment of Ayci as Air India’s topmost executive “keeping in view national security”. Appointment of foreign chief executive officers requires clearance from the government.