IAF’s Surya Kiran performs with the UAE’s Al Fursan aerobatics team at the Dubai Air Show

The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran and Sarang aerobatic teams, along with Tejas, India’s indigenously designed, developed and manufactured Light Combat Aircraft, wowed crowds at the Dubai Air Show, the prestigious biennial five-day jamboree, which concluded at the Al Maktoum International Airport on November 18.

In a first, and a manoeuvre which signifies the deep camaraderie and bonhomie between India and the United Arab Emirates, the two countries’ fixed-wing aerobatics teams – the Surya Kiran and the Al Fursan display team of the UAE Air Force – conducted a fascinating combined fly-past. The nine Hawk-132 advanced jet trainer aircraft of the Surya Kiran team flying in sync with seven Italian-built Aermacchi MB-339NAT jet aircraft of the UAE’s Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team, flew over some of Dubai’s most important and recognised landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab.

According to a spokesperson for the IAF, the Surya Kirans also “participated in late afternoon aerobatics displays, which was highly appreciated by the crowd”. The spokesperson also disclosed that the Indian-designed Tejas fighter, also performed admirably, manoeuvring effortlessly and showcasing its agility and versatility, against Dubai’s golden backdrop skyline, reinforcing its ever-increasing popularity. The Tejas’ performance marked by its superior flying ability and ease of handling was a further testament to the rapid strides that the aircraft has achieved in recent times.

It was a first for both India and the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas at the Dubai Air Show. The IAF, which had been invited by the Government of the UAE to participate in the Air Show, also showcased its Sarang helicopter aerobatics and display team. The Sarang flies the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL’s) Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv. It had previously participated in the Al Ain Aerobatic Show in the UAE in 2005.